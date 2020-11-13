CF Finance Acquisition III, the third blank check company formed by Cantor Fitzgerald, raised $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. ?Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable $11.50.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Howard Lutnick, the CEO and Chairman of Cantor President Anshu Jain, the President of Cantor, and CFO Paul Pion, the US Chief Administrative Officer and Senior Managing Director of Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. While the company has not selected a target industry or geography, it plans to leverage its management team's experience in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.



CF Finance Acquisition III plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CFACU. Cantor Fitzgerald acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Cantor Fitzgerald's third SPAC CF Finance Acquisition III prices $200 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



