CF Acquisition VI, the sixth blank check company formed by Cantor Fitzgerald, raised $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10.



Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-fourth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. The company may raise an additional $15 million at the closing of an acquisition pursuant to a forward purchase agreement with the sponsor.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Howard Lutnick, the CEO and Chairman of Cantor; President and Director Anshu Jain, the President of Cantor; and CFO and Director Alice Chan, a Managing Director and Global Controller at Cantor. The company plans to leverage its management team's experience to target businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.



Cantor's previous SPACs include CF Acquisition V (CFFVU; +7% from $10 offer price), which raised $250 million in January; CF Acquisition IV (CFIVU; +12%), which raised $450 million in December 2020 CF Finance Acquisition III (CFACU; +20%), which raised $200 million in November 2020; CF Finance Acquisition II (CFII; +11%), which went public in August 2020 and is pending a combination with smart window company View; and CF Finance Acquisition, which completed a combination with asset manager GCM Grosvenor (GCMG; +30%) in November 2020.



CF Acquisition VI plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CFVIU. Cantor Fitzgerald acted as lead manager on the deal.

The article Cantor Fitzgerald's SPAC CF Acquisition VI prices $300 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

