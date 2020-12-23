CF Acquisition IV, the fourth blank check company formed by Cantor Fitzgerald, raised $450 million by offering 45 million units at $10. The company offered 5 million more units than anticipated. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. The company may raise an additional $15 million at the closing of an acquisition pursuant to a forward purchase agreement with its sponsor.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Howard Lutnick, the CEO and Chairman of Cantor; President and Director Anshu Jain, the President of Cantor; and CFO and Director Paul Pion, the US Chief Administrative Officer and Senior Managing Director of Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. While the company has not selected a target industry or geography, it plans to leverage its management team's experience to target businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries with enterprise values between $800 million and $2+ billion.



CF Acquisition IV plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CFIVU. Cantor Fitzgerald acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Cantor Fitzgerald's SPAC CF Acquisition IV prices upsized $450 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



