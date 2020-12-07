CF Acquisition IV, the fourth blank check company formed by Cantor Fitzgerald, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $400 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $400 million by offering 40 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. The company may raise an additional $15 million at the closing of an acquisition pursuant to a forward purchase agreement with its sponsor. At the proposed deal size, CF Acquisition IV would command a market value of $509 million.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Howard Lutnick, the CEO and Chairman of Cantor; President and Director Anshu Jain, the President of Cantor; and CFO and Director Paul Pion, the US Chief Administrative Officer and Senior Managing Director of Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. While the company has not selected a target industry or geography, it plans to leverage its management team's experience to target businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries with enterprise values between $800 million and $2+ billion.



CF Acquisition IV was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CFIVU. The company filed confidentially on September 25, 2020. Cantor Fitzgerald is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Cantor Fitzgerald's fourth SPAC CF Acquisition IV files for a $400 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

