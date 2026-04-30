Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Xometry (XMTR)

Fintel reports that on April 30, 2026, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded their outlook for Xometry (NasdaqGS:XMTR) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.03% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Xometry is $63.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 24.03% from its latest reported closing price of $51.26 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Xometry is 958MM, an increase of 39.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 260 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xometry. This is an decrease of 161 owner(s) or 38.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XMTR is 0.21%, an increase of 19.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.94% to 49,515K shares. The put/call ratio of XMTR is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 5,683K shares representing 11.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,168K shares , representing a decrease of 8.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XMTR by 0.58% over the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 2,936K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,118K shares , representing a decrease of 6.19%.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,294K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,965K shares , representing an increase of 14.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XMTR by 25.41% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 1,986K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,497K shares , representing an increase of 24.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XMTR by 37.34% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,576K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,443K shares , representing an increase of 8.43%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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