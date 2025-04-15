Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Verve Therapeutics (VERV)

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded their outlook for Verve Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:VERV) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 366.17% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Verve Therapeutics is $23.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 366.17% from its latest reported closing price of $4.97 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Verve Therapeutics is 5MM, a decrease of 83.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 349 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verve Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 4.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VERV is 0.07%, an increase of 28.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.32% to 88,020K shares. The put/call ratio of VERV is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alphabet holds 12,349K shares representing 13.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 6,904K shares representing 7.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 650K shares , representing an increase of 90.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERV by 1,333.88% over the last quarter.

Casdin Capital holds 3,996K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,919K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,963K shares , representing a decrease of 26.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERV by 5.18% over the last quarter.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 3,789K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,407K shares , representing an increase of 36.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERV by 59.91% over the last quarter.

Verve Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Verve Therapeutics is a biotechnology company created with a singular focus: to protect the world from heart disease. Founded by world-leading experts in cardiovascular medicine, human genetics and gene editing, the company aims to develop transformative, once-and-done therapies for coronary heart disease. Verve’s gene editing medicines are designed to safely edit the genome of adults and mimic naturally occurring gene variants to permanently lower LDL cholesterol and triglyceride levels. The company is advancing a pipeline of precision genetic medicines, led by VERVE-101, which is being developed initially for heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, a potentially fatal genetic heart disease.

