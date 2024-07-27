Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Universal Health Services (LSE:0LJL)

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded their outlook for Universal Health Services (LSE:0LJL) from Underweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.14% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Universal Health Services is 200.80 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 156.71 GBX to a high of 246.46 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 11.14% from its latest reported closing price of 180.67 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Universal Health Services is 14,934MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,092 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Health Services. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 3.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LJL is 0.20%, an increase of 6.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.69% to 66,096K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 4,637K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,630K shares , representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LJL by 13.23% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 3,368K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,123K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,436K shares , representing a decrease of 10.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LJL by 91.01% over the last quarter.

Glenview Capital Management holds 2,055K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,701K shares , representing an increase of 17.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LJL by 18.19% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,875K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,071K shares , representing a decrease of 10.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LJL by 84.50% over the last quarter.

