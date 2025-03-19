Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Tesla (WBAG:TSLA)

Fintel reports that on March 19, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded their outlook for Tesla (WBAG:TSLA) from Neutral to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,229 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tesla. This is an increase of 779 owner(s) or 17.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSLA is 1.25%, an increase of 111.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.69% to 1,759,589K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 85,489K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 86,079K shares , representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 51.07% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 75,598K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 72,667K shares , representing an increase of 3.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 51.92% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 61,012K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,356K shares , representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 51.96% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 41,219K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,813K shares , representing a decrease of 3.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 45.54% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 35,989K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,721K shares , representing an increase of 11.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 71.61% over the last quarter.

