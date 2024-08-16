Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Teradyne (TER)

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded their outlook for Teradyne (NasdaqGS:TER) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.47% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Teradyne is $147.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.47% from its latest reported closing price of $133.14 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Teradyne is 3,713MM, an increase of 37.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,532 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teradyne. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 3.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TER is 0.28%, an increase of 14.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.69% to 190,688K shares. The put/call ratio of TER is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,893K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,442K shares , representing an increase of 64.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TER by 43.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,811K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,799K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TER by 4.97% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 4,603K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,545K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TER by 1.92% over the last quarter.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 4,133K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,072K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,624K shares , representing a decrease of 38.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TER by 83.07% over the last quarter.

Teradyne Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Teradyne brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its Industrial Automation offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes improve productivity and lower costs. In 2019, Teradyne had revenue of $2.3 billion and today employs 5,500 people worldwide.

