Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades SoundHound AI (SOUN)

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded their outlook for SoundHound AI (NasdaqGM:SOUN) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.44% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for SoundHound AI is $7.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $9.98. The average price target represents an increase of 45.44% from its latest reported closing price of $5.21 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SoundHound AI is 158MM, an increase of 184.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 380 funds or institutions reporting positions in SoundHound AI. This is an increase of 70 owner(s) or 22.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOUN is 0.05%, an increase of 14.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.01% to 68,371K shares. The put/call ratio of SOUN is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 6,591K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,949K shares , representing an increase of 40.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOUN by 6.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,132K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,119K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOUN by 153.84% over the last quarter.

VITAX - Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,411K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,738K shares , representing an increase of 15.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOUN by 18.81% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,400K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,720K shares , representing a decrease of 9.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOUN by 161.50% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,295K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,034K shares , representing an increase of 7.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOUN by 183.65% over the last quarter.

