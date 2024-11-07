Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Sarepta Therapeutics (LSE:0L35)

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded their outlook for Sarepta Therapeutics (LSE:0L35) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.75% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sarepta Therapeutics is 199.07 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 151.79 GBX to a high of 235.97 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 60.75% from its latest reported closing price of 123.84 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sarepta Therapeutics is 2,272MM, an increase of 38.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,028 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sarepta Therapeutics. This is an increase of 119 owner(s) or 13.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0L35 is 0.34%, an increase of 10.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.46% to 105,473K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 4,321K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,818K shares , representing a decrease of 11.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L35 by 11.30% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,815K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,891K shares , representing a decrease of 28.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L35 by 63.07% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 3,000K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,344K shares , representing a decrease of 44.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L35 by 3.77% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,940K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,851K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,796K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L35 by 21.01% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.