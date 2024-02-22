Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Root (ROOT)

Fintel reports that on February 22, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded their outlook for Root (NasdaqGS:ROOT) from Neutral to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.41% Upside

As of January 20, 2024, the average one-year price target for Root is 11.22. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 29.41% from its latest reported closing price of 8.67.

The projected annual revenue for Root is 308MM, a decrease of 32.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -11.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in Root. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 14.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROOT is 0.14%, a decrease of 16.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 35.30% to 7,700K shares. The put/call ratio of ROOT is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ribbit Management Company holds 1,681K shares representing 11.60% ownership of the company.

Ribbit Capital GP IV holds 1,638K shares representing 11.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Svb Financial Group holds 783K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cannell Capital holds 717K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 294K shares, representing an increase of 59.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROOT by 150.45% over the last quarter.

Schusterman Interests holds 486K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

