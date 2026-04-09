Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades RenaissanceRe Holdings (RNR)

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2026, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded their outlook for RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.58% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for RenaissanceRe Holdings is $324.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $289.87 to a high of $496.65. The average price target represents an increase of 5.58% from its latest reported closing price of $307.08 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for RenaissanceRe Holdings is 8,689MM, a decrease of 32.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 161.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 553 funds or institutions reporting positions in RenaissanceRe Holdings. This is an decrease of 398 owner(s) or 41.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNR is 0.11%, an increase of 57.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.94% to 43,246K shares. The put/call ratio of RNR is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 2,547K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,650K shares , representing a decrease of 4.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNR by 5.97% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 2,399K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,891K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,872K shares , representing a decrease of 51.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNR by 62.60% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,423K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,295K shares , representing an increase of 9.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNR by 22.63% over the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 1,280K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,368K shares , representing a decrease of 6.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNR by 16.80% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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