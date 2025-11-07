Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Ouster (OUST)

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded their outlook for Ouster (NasdaqGS:OUST) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.77% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ouster is $36.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 50.77% from its latest reported closing price of $24.13 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ouster is 376MM, an increase of 174.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 369 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ouster. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 18.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OUST is 0.17%, an increase of 73.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.85% to 31,984K shares. The put/call ratio of OUST is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,449K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,261K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,271K shares , representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OUST by 170.41% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,191K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,095K shares , representing an increase of 8.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OUST by 161.76% over the last quarter.

Tao Capital Management holds 1,125K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,066K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 973K shares , representing an increase of 8.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OUST by 168.45% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.