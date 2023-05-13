Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Iris Energy (IREN)

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded their outlook for Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) from Neutral to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 102.71% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Iris Energy is 7.48. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 102.71% from its latest reported closing price of 3.69.

The projected annual revenue for Iris Energy is 104MM, an increase of 77.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iris Energy. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IREN is 0.70%, an increase of 0.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.07% to 9,002K shares. The put/call ratio of IREN is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Platinum Investment Management holds 2,736K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGI Partners holds 1,898K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,288K shares, representing a decrease of 73.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IREN by 79.13% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 810K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,052K shares, representing a decrease of 29.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IREN by 66.11% over the last quarter.

BITQ - Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF holds 714K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 446K shares, representing an increase of 37.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IREN by 9.31% over the last quarter.

Exchange Traded Concepts holds 640K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 714K shares, representing a decrease of 11.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IREN by 209,827.69% over the last quarter.

Iris Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Iris Energy is a sustainable Bitcoin mining company that supports local communities, as well as the decarbonization of energy markets and the global Bitcoin network. Focus on low-cost renewables: Iris Energy targets entry into regions where there are low-cost, abundant and attractive renewable energy sources, and where the Company can support local communities Long-term security over infrastructure, land and power supply: Iris Energy owns its electrical infrastructure and data centers, providing security and operational control over its assets. Iris Energy also focuses on grid-connected power access which helps to ensure it is able to utilize a reliable, long-term supply of power Seasoned management team: Iris Energy’s team has an impressive track record of success across energy, infrastructure, renewables, finance, digital assets and data centers

