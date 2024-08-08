Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Eve Holding (EVEX)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded their outlook for Eve Holding (NYSE:EVEX) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 215.00% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Eve Holding is $8.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 215.00% from its latest reported closing price of $2.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Eve Holding is 3MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eve Holding. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 3.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVEX is 0.01%, an increase of 16.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.01% to 4,235K shares. The put/call ratio of EVEX is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda holds 500K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 498K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 491K shares , representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVEX by 33.80% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 428K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 462K shares , representing a decrease of 8.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVEX by 29.67% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 392K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 365K shares , representing an increase of 6.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVEX by 25.56% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 221K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 216K shares , representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVEX by 38.47% over the last quarter.

