Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Caledonia Mining (CMCL)

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded their outlook for Caledonia Mining (NYSEAM:CMCL) from Hold to Speculative Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.85% Upside

As of March 31, 2024, the average one-year price target for Caledonia Mining is 11.98. The forecasts range from a low of 11.62 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 19.85% from its latest reported closing price of 10.00.

The projected annual revenue for Caledonia Mining is 152MM, an increase of 9.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 149 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caledonia Mining. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMCL is 0.03%, an increase of 83.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.86% to 5,033K shares. The put/call ratio of CMCL is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 656K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company.

Van Eck Associates holds 652K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 633K shares , representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCL by 5.59% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 599K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 581K shares , representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCL by 2.80% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 379K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 333K shares , representing an increase of 12.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCL by 8.81% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 176K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares , representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCL by 11.64% over the last quarter.

Caledonia Mining Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Caledonia Mining is a profitable cash generative gold producer with a strong growth profile, Caledonia’s primary asset is the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe. By 2022 the Company plans to increase its annual production by 45%, up to 80,000 ounces. Caledonia is committed to evaluating investment opportunities in Zimbabwe and has entered into two option agreements to acquire the mining claims over Glen Hume and Connemara North. The Company's vision is to become a multi asset gold producer in one of the last gold frontiers in Africa.

