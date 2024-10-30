News & Insights

Cantor Fitzgerald ‘surprised’ Humana not trading down further after Q3 results

October 30, 2024 — 08:37 am EDT

Cantor Fitzgerald is “surprised” Humana (HUM) is not trading down further pre-market following the company’s Q3 results. While the results were “clean,” guidance for 2025 was “disappointing,” with initial 2025 guidance set at least in-line with 2024, at $16, well below consensus and inclusive of STARS and efficiency investments, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm’s primary concern on this is whether it implies if 2026 STARS are not overturned that Humana believes it would be a multiyear path to fixing as opposed to what CVS (CVS) did with a one-year turnaround. Cantor made no change to its Neutral rating and $395 price target

