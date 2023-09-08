Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Vincerx Pharma (VINC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 7, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 803.49% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vincerx Pharma is 6.46. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 803.49% from its latest reported closing price of 0.72.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Vincerx Pharma is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vincerx Pharma. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VINC is 0.04%, an increase of 5.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.28% to 12,210K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,063K shares representing 9.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,065K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VINC by 305.92% over the last quarter.

Sage Rhino Capital holds 1,687K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Affinity Asset Advisors holds 1,493K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Long Focus Capital Management holds 1,099K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,415K shares, representing a decrease of 28.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VINC by 21.85% over the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 892K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vincerx Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vincerx Pharma (Vincerx) is a recently formed clinical-stage life sciences company focused on leveraging its extensive development and oncology expertise to advance new therapies intended to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. Vincerx’s executive team has assembled a management team of biopharmaceutical experts with extensive experience in building and operating organizations that develop and deliver innovative medicines to patients. Vincerx’s current pipeline is derived from an exclusive license agreement with Bayer and includes a clinical-stage and follow-on small molecule drug program and a preclinical stage bioconjugation/next-generation antibody-drug conjugate platform. The company intends to develop multiple products through clinical proof-of-concept and potentially through Accelerated Approval in the United States.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.