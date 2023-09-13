Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Verve Therapeutics (VERV) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 13, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 206.78% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Verve Therapeutics is 40.99. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 206.78% from its latest reported closing price of 13.36.

The projected annual revenue for Verve Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 96.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 292 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verve Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 5.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VERV is 0.22%, an increase of 35.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.89% to 68,444K shares. The put/call ratio of VERV is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alphabet holds 10,549K shares representing 16.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 5,151K shares representing 8.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,482K shares, representing an increase of 12.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERV by 43.95% over the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 2,741K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,777K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERV by 16.75% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 2,403K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Casdin Capital holds 2,361K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,121K shares, representing an increase of 10.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERV by 53.56% over the last quarter.

Verve Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Verve Therapeutics is a biotechnology company created with a singular focus: to protect the world from heart disease. Founded by world-leading experts in cardiovascular medicine, human genetics and gene editing, the company aims to develop transformative, once-and-done therapies for coronary heart disease. Verve’s gene editing medicines are designed to safely edit the genome of adults and mimic naturally occurring gene variants to permanently lower LDL cholesterol and triglyceride levels. The company is advancing a pipeline of precision genetic medicines, led by VERVE-101, which is being developed initially for heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, a potentially fatal genetic heart disease.

