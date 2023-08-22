Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Vaxcyte (PCVX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.01% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vaxcyte is 67.61. The forecasts range from a low of 58.58 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 36.01% from its latest reported closing price of 49.71.

The projected annual revenue for Vaxcyte is 2MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 511 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vaxcyte. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 13.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCVX is 0.36%, a decrease of 9.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.25% to 114,325K shares. The put/call ratio of PCVX is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 7,891K shares representing 8.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,291K shares, representing an increase of 7.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCVX by 20.27% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,060K shares representing 7.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,128K shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCVX by 59.30% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,431K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,239K shares, representing an increase of 26.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCVX by 75.45% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,364K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,853K shares, representing an increase of 15.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCVX by 47.52% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,578K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,531K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCVX by 25.62% over the last quarter.

Vaxcyte Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vaxcyte is a next-generation vaccine company seeking to improve global health by developing superior and novel vaccines designed to prevent or treat some of the most common and deadly infectious diseases worldwide. The Company’s cell-free protein synthesis platform, comprising the XpressCFTM platform, exclusively licensed from Sutro Biopharma, Inc., together with Vaxcyte’s proprietary know-how, enables the design and production of protein carriers and antigens, the critical building blocks of vaccines, in ways that the Company believes conventional vaccine technologies currently cannot. Vaxcyte’s lead vaccine candidate, VAX-24, is a preclinical, 24-valent broad-spectrum pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) being developed for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD). Vaxcyte’s pipeline also includes VAX-XP, a PCV with an expanded breadth of coverage of at least 30 strains, including newly emerging strains responsible for IPD and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a prophylactic vaccine candidate designed to prevent Group A Strep infections; and VAX-PG, a therapeutic vaccine candidate designed to slow or stop the progression of periodontal disease by targeting the keystone pathogen responsible for this chronic, oral inflammatory disease.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.