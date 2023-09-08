Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Vaxart (VXRT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 7, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 523.64% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vaxart is 4.59. The forecasts range from a low of 1.52 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 523.64% from its latest reported closing price of 0.74.

The projected annual revenue for Vaxart is 2MM, a decrease of 15.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 162 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vaxart. This is a decrease of 60 owner(s) or 27.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VXRT is 0.01%, an increase of 7.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.69% to 30,911K shares. The put/call ratio of VXRT is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. holds 7,086K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,069K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,144K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares, representing an increase of 96.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VXRT by 2,260.89% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,769K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,793K shares, representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VXRT by 9.21% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,569K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,662K shares, representing a decrease of 69.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VXRT by 48.56% over the last quarter.

Vaxart Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart has believes that its proprietary tablet vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Its development programs currently include tablet vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, Norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart's first immuno-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patents covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.

