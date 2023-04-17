Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.40% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for TG Therapeutics is $20.27. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.40% from its latest reported closing price of $20.56.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for TG Therapeutics is $72MM, an increase of 2,503.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.17.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ProShare Advisors holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 14.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGTX by 113.13% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 693K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 506K shares, representing an increase of 26.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGTX by 189.28% over the last quarter.

Fifth Third Bancorp holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Edge Wealth Management holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 43K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing a decrease of 17.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGTX by 61.81% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 366 funds or institutions reporting positions in TG Therapeutics. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 5.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGTX is 0.18%, an increase of 276.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.28% to 98,515K shares. The put/call ratio of TGTX is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

TG Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TG Therapeutics is a fully-integrated, commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. In addition to an active research pipeline including five investigational medicines across these therapeutic areas, TG has received accelerated approval from the U.S. FDA for UKONIQTM (umbralisib), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory marginal zone lymphoma who have received at least one prior anti-CD20-based regimen and relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma who have received at least three prior lines of systemic therapies. Currently, the Company has two programs in Phase 3 development for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) and patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and several investigational medicines in Phase 1 clinical development.

See all TG Therapeutics regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.