Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates TeraWulf (WULF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 120.37% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for TeraWulf is 4.16. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $4.46. The average price target represents an increase of 120.37% from its latest reported closing price of 1.89.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for TeraWulf is 155MM, an increase of 283.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 158 funds or institutions reporting positions in TeraWulf. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WULF is 0.25%, an increase of 37.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.35% to 34,742K shares. The put/call ratio of WULF is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,941K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 2,365K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,851K shares, representing a decrease of 20.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WULF by 48.66% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,226K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,514K shares, representing an increase of 32.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WULF by 148.37% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,913K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,621K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares, representing an increase of 95.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WULF by 3,758.87% over the last quarter.

TeraWulf Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TeraWulf was formed to own and operate fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.