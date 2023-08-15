Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates TeraWulf (WULF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 79.13% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for TeraWulf is 4.51. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 79.13% from its latest reported closing price of 2.52.

The projected annual revenue for TeraWulf is 155MM, an increase of 283.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 156 funds or institutions reporting positions in TeraWulf. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 3.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WULF is 0.23%, an increase of 35.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 39.40% to 27,846K shares. The put/call ratio of WULF is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,941K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,992K shares, representing an increase of 59.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WULF by 222.67% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 2,365K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,851K shares, representing a decrease of 20.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WULF by 48.81% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,514K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 383K shares, representing an increase of 74.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WULF by 417.12% over the last quarter.

DAPP - VanEck Vectors Digital Transformation ETF holds 1,491K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 645K shares, representing an increase of 56.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WULF by 97.49% over the last quarter.

BITQ - Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF holds 1,294K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 273K shares, representing an increase of 78.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WULF by 265.84% over the last quarter.

TeraWulf Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TeraWulf was formed to own and operate fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy.

