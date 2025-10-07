Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Tenet Healthcare (THC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.87% Downside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tenet Healthcare is $203.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $160.59 to a high of $249.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.87% from its latest reported closing price of $204.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tenet Healthcare is 21,529MM, an increase of 4.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,300 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tenet Healthcare. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 4.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THC is 0.35%, an increase of 10.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.18% to 105,439K shares. The put/call ratio of THC is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,226K shares representing 8.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,597K shares , representing a decrease of 5.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THC by 14.44% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,026K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,101K shares , representing a decrease of 2.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THC by 20.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,995K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,012K shares , representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THC by 16.10% over the last quarter.

Glenview Capital Management holds 2,930K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,395K shares , representing a decrease of 15.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THC by 28.69% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,808K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,173K shares , representing a decrease of 48.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THC by 93.30% over the last quarter.

