Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates StoneCo Ltd - (STNE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 17, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of StoneCo Ltd - (NASDAQ:STNE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.41% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for StoneCo Ltd - is 14.72. The forecasts range from a low of 2.60 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 19.41% from its latest reported closing price of 12.33.

The projected annual revenue for StoneCo Ltd - is 11,701MM, an increase of 10.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 477 funds or institutions reporting positions in StoneCo Ltd -. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STNE is 0.38%, an increase of 15.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.32% to 251,287K shares. The put/call ratio of STNE is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Madrone Advisors holds 25,339K shares representing 8.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 10,886K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,224K shares, representing a decrease of 12.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STNE by 14.20% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 10,695K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 8,560K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,374K shares, representing a decrease of 9.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STNE by 27.49% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 8,560K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,374K shares, representing a decrease of 9.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STNE by 12.39% over the last quarter.

StoneCo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stone is a leading provider of financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce seamlessly across in-store, online, and mobile channels. Stone has developed a deep client-centric culture that seeks to delight our clients rather than to simply provide them with a solution or service. Stone serves clients of all sizes and types that transact online, offline or have an omni-channel sales approach. Stone also serves many integrated partners, which use or embed Stone’s solutions into their own offerings to enable their customers to conduct commerce more conveniently.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

