Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates SI-BONE (SIBN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.43% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for SI-BONE is 31.36. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 47.43% from its latest reported closing price of 21.28.

The projected annual revenue for SI-BONE is 129MM, an increase of 3.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 341 funds or institutions reporting positions in SI-BONE. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 18.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIBN is 0.20%, an increase of 12.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.35% to 43,613K shares. The put/call ratio of SIBN is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Advisory holds 3,952K shares representing 9.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,954K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIBN by 32.61% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 2,293K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,919K shares, representing a decrease of 27.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIBN by 1.31% over the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 2,115K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,114K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIBN by 19.43% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,057K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,659K shares, representing an increase of 19.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIBN by 46.24% over the last quarter.

Next Century Growth Investors holds 1,294K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,137K shares, representing an increase of 12.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIBN by 36.75% over the last quarter.

SI-BONE Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SI-BONE is a medical device company that pioneered minimally invasive surgery of the SI joint with the iFuse Implant System. Studies have shown that the SI joint can be a source of pain in 15% to 30% of chronic low back pain. The iFuse Implant™, commercially available since 2009, is the only SI joint fusion device supported by multiple prospective clinical studies, including two randomized controlled trials, showing improved pain, patient function and quality of life resulting from treatment. There are over 90 peer-reviewed publications demonstrating the safety, durable effectiveness, and biomechanical and economic benefits unique to the iFuse Implant (www.si-bone.com/results). This body of evidence has enabled multiple government and private insurance payors to establish coverage of the SI joint fusion procedure exclusively when performed with the iFuse Implant System.

