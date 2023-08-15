Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Scynexis (SCYX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Scynexis (NASDAQ:SCYX) with a Overweight recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 428.21% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Scynexis is 14.79. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 428.21% from its latest reported closing price of 2.80.
The projected annual revenue for Scynexis is 5MM, a decrease of 96.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.16.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in Scynexis. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 5.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCYX is 0.08%, a decrease of 37.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.45% to 16,397K shares. The put/call ratio of SCYX is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Federated Hermes holds 5,174K shares representing 14.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 3,593K shares representing 9.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Stonepine Capital Management holds 2,946K shares representing 8.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 450K shares, representing an increase of 84.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCYX by 621.17% over the last quarter.
Kingdon Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 1,727K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,497K shares, representing an increase of 13.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCYX by 43.00% over the last quarter.
KAUAX - Federated Kaufmann Fund Shares holds 1,540K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Scynexis Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. Its lead candidate, ibrexafungerp (formerly known as SCY-078), is a broad-spectrum, IV/oral antifungal agent representing a novel therapeutic class. It is currently under review by the FDA as a treatment for vaginal yeast infections and in late-stage development for multiple life-threatening fungal infections in hospitalized patients.
