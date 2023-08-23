Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Sanara MedTech (SMTI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.46% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sanara MedTech is 60.18. The forecasts range from a low of 59.59 to a high of $61.95. The average price target represents an increase of 57.46% from its latest reported closing price of 38.22.

The projected annual revenue for Sanara MedTech is 78MM, an increase of 30.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sanara MedTech. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 40.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMTI is 0.01%, a decrease of 87.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 45.93% to 698K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 70K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 68K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 57.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTI by 105.19% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 31K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 82.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTI by 432.55% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 23.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTI by 12.55% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 19K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 4.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTI by 429.40% over the last quarter.

Sanara MedTech Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With a focus on improving patient outcomes through evidence-based healing solutions and services, Sanara MedTech Inc. markets and distributes wound and skin care products and is seeking to offer wound care and dermatology virtual consultation services via telemedicine to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and all post-acute care settings. Sanara's products are primarily sold in the North American advanced wound care and surgical tissue repair markets. Sanara MedTech markets and distributes CellerateRX® Surgical Activated Collagen® to the surgical markets as well as the following products to the wound care market: BIAKŌS™ Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, BIAKŌS™ Antimicrobial Wound Gel, BIAKŌS™ Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution, and HYCOL™ Hydrolyzed Collagen Powder and Gel. The company is constantly seeking long-term strategic partnerships with a focus on products and technologies that improve outcomes at a lower overall cost. In addition, Sanara is actively seeking to expand within its six focus areas of wound and skin care for the acute, post-acute, and surgical markets. The focus areas are debridement, biofilm removal, hydrolyzed collagen, advanced biologics, negative pressure wound therapy adjunct products, and the oxygen delivery system segment of the healthcare industry.

