Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Salesforce (CRM) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.16% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Salesforce is $336.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $223.21 to a high of $464.10. The average price target represents an increase of 48.16% from its latest reported closing price of $226.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Salesforce is 41,974MM, an increase of 6.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.95, a decrease of 8.96% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,383 funds or institutions reporting positions in Salesforce. This is an decrease of 118 owner(s) or 2.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRM is 0.56%, an increase of 12.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.27% to 888,315K shares. The put/call ratio of CRM is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,201K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,723K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRM by 7.83% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,235K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,592K shares , representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRM by 7.54% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 20,991K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,874K shares , representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRM by 20.44% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 20,051K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,322K shares , representing an increase of 8.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRM by 10.82% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 17,325K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,689K shares , representing an increase of 61.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRM by 111.56% over the last quarter.

