Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Roivant Sciences (ROIV) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.64% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Roivant Sciences is 15.94. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 35.64% from its latest reported closing price of 11.75.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Roivant Sciences is 171MM, an increase of 117.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 250 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roivant Sciences. This is an increase of 63 owner(s) or 33.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROIV is 1.22%, a decrease of 18.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.61% to 514,240K shares. The put/call ratio of ROIV is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QVT Financial holds 122,542K shares representing 15.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sb Investment Advisers holds 83,032K shares representing 10.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 75,239K shares representing 9.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88,239K shares, representing a decrease of 17.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROIV by 1.59% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 15,197K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,029K shares, representing an increase of 20.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROIV by 64.66% over the last quarter.

Patient Square Capital holds 12,640K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,826K shares, representing an increase of 46.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROIV by 53.20% over the last quarter.

Roivant Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Roivant develops transformative medicines faster by building technologies and developing talent in creative ways, leveraging the Roivant platform to launch "Vants" - nimble and focused biopharmaceutical and health technology companies

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.