Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Riot Platforms (RIOT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 118.42% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Riot Platforms is 20.18. The forecasts range from a low of 16.66 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 118.42% from its latest reported closing price of 9.24.

The projected annual revenue for Riot Platforms is 424MM, an increase of 65.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 394 funds or institutions reporting positions in Riot Platforms. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 4.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RIOT is 0.30%, a decrease of 10.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.01% to 76,043K shares. The put/call ratio of RIOT is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,274K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,657K shares, representing an increase of 11.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 23.62% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,294K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,949K shares, representing an increase of 8.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 22.40% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,638K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,440K shares, representing an increase of 5.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 15.35% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,637K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,571K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 9.06% over the last quarter.

VISGX - Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,459K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,256K shares, representing an increase of 8.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIOT by 21.17% over the last quarter.

Riot Blockchain Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Riot Blockchain focuses on cryptocurrency mining of bitcoin. The Company is expanding and upgrading its mining operations by securing the most energy efficient miners currently available. Riot also holds certain non-controlling investments in blockchain technology companies. Riot is headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado, and the Company's primary mining facility operates out of upstate New York, under a co-location hosting agreement with Coinmint.

