Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Rezolute (RZLT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 433.96% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rezolute is 7.96. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 433.96% from its latest reported closing price of 1.49.

The projected annual revenue for Rezolute is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rezolute. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 6.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RZLT is 0.29%, an increase of 20.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.51% to 24,241K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Federated Hermes holds 6,610K shares representing 17.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Manhattan holds 3,623K shares representing 9.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,123K shares, representing an increase of 13.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RZLT by 14.27% over the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 3,311K shares representing 8.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KAUAX - Federated Kaufmann Fund Shares holds 3,215K shares representing 8.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stonepine Capital Management holds 3,072K shares representing 8.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,088K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RZLT by 14.95% over the last quarter.

Rezolute Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rezolute is advancing targeted therapies for rare, metabolic, and life-threatening diseases. Its lead clinical asset, RZ358, is in Phase 2b development as a potential treatment for CHI, a rare pediatric endocrine disorder. Its pipeline also includes RZ402, an IND-ready orally available plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is staged to transition into clinical development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

