Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Quantum Computing (QUBT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Quantum Computing (NasdaqCM:QUBT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 134.26% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Quantum Computing is $24.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 134.26% from its latest reported closing price of $10.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Quantum Computing is 3MM, an increase of 367.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 371 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quantum Computing. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 20.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QUBT is 0.08%, an increase of 11.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 57.41% to 97,339K shares. The put/call ratio of QUBT is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alyeska Investment Group holds 6,717K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Citadel Advisors holds 6,406K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,410K shares , representing an increase of 62.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QUBT by 123.71% over the last quarter.

Anson Funds Management holds 5,373K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,678K shares , representing an increase of 12.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QUBT by 30.57% over the last quarter.

Ghisallo Capital Management holds 4,030K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,858K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,297K shares , representing an increase of 14.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QUBT by 150.18% over the last quarter.

