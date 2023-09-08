Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Portage Biotech (PRTG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 7, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 266.91% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Portage Biotech is 10.20. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 266.91% from its latest reported closing price of 2.78.

The projected annual revenue for Portage Biotech is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Portage Biotech. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRTG is 0.01%, an increase of 613.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 98.48% to 367K shares. The put/call ratio of PRTG is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lakeview Capital Partners holds 213K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company.

IWC - iShares Micro-Cap ETF holds 23K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 5.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRTG by 15.82% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 19K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Ieq Capital holds 17K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

Sigma Planning holds 12K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Portage Biotech Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Portage Biotech Inc. is a unique entity in the world of biotechnology, catalyzing R&D to produce more quality clinical programs and maximize potential returns.

