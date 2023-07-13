Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC - ADR (PSNY) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 13, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC - ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) with a Overweight recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.23% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC - ADR is 5.61. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 19.23% from its latest reported closing price of 4.70.
The projected annual revenue for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC - ADR is 5,603MM, an increase of 119.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.48.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC - ADR. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSNY is 0.11%, a decrease of 38.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 30.55% to 17,913K shares. The put/call ratio of PSNY is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
AMF Pensionsforsakring AB holds 4,400K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Invesco holds 2,741K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,637K shares, representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSNY by 29.34% over the last quarter.
PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 2,652K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,250K shares, representing an increase of 15.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSNY by 9.94% over the last quarter.
Saba Capital Management holds 2,317K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,945K shares, representing a decrease of 27.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSNY by 20.80% over the last quarter.
Elliott Investment Management holds 1,122K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,242K shares, representing a decrease of 10.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSNY by 41.49% over the last quarter.
