Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC - ADR (PSNY) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 12, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC - ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.86% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC - ADR is 5.61. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 18.86% from its latest reported closing price of 4.72.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC - ADR is 5,603MM, an increase of 119.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 99 funds or institutions reporting positions in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC - ADR. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSNY is 0.12%, a decrease of 37.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 30.54% to 17,913K shares. The put/call ratio of PSNY is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB holds 4,400K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,741K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,637K shares, representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSNY by 29.34% over the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 2,652K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,250K shares, representing an increase of 15.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSNY by 9.94% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 2,317K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,945K shares, representing a decrease of 27.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSNY by 20.80% over the last quarter.

Elliott Investment Management holds 1,122K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,242K shares, representing a decrease of 10.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSNY by 41.49% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.