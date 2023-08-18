Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates PAVmed (PAVM) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 18, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,161.75% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for PAVmed is 3.03. The forecasts range from a low of 1.41 to a high of $7.88. The average price target represents an increase of 1,161.75% from its latest reported closing price of 0.24.

The projected annual revenue for PAVmed is 8MM, an increase of 959.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in PAVmed. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAVM is 0.01%, an increase of 95.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.61% to 9,618K shares. The put/call ratio of PAVM is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,496K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,071K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 734K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ayrton Capital holds 450K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 430K shares, representing an increase of 4.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAVM by 98.37% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 421K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 428K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAVM by 8.37% over the last quarter.

PAVmed Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PAVmed Inc. is a highly differentiated, multiproduct medical device company employing a unique business model designed to advance innovative products to commercialization much more rapidly and with significantly less capital than the typical medical device company. This proprietary model enables PAVmed to pursue an expanding pipeline strategy with a view to enhancing and accelerating value creation. PAVmed's diversified pipeline of products address unmet clinical needs encompassing a broad spectrum of clinical areas with attractive regulatory pathways and market opportunities. Its five lead technologies provide groundbreaking approaches to carpal tunnel syndrome (CarpX™), precancerous conditions of the esophagus (EsoGuard™/EsoCheck™), vascular access (PortIO™), pediatric ear infections (DisappEAR™) and medical infusions (NextFlo™). The company is also developing innovative products in other areas, such as catheters and tissue ablation, while seeking to further expand its pipeline through engagements with clinician innovators and leading academic medical centers.

