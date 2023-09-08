Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 7, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 555.17% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oncternal Therapeutics is 1.94. The forecasts range from a low of 1.31 to a high of $2.62. The average price target represents an increase of 555.17% from its latest reported closing price of 0.30.

The projected annual revenue for Oncternal Therapeutics is 1MM, an increase of 40.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oncternal Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 6.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONCT is 0.00%, a decrease of 32.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.43% to 9,479K shares. The put/call ratio of ONCT is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,160K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,645K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,496K shares, representing an increase of 9.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONCT by 58.43% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 621K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kennedy Capital Management holds 587K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Quantum Private Wealth holds 456K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 457K shares, representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONCT by 62.60% over the last quarter.

Oncternal Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Oncternal Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Oncternal focuses drug development on promising yet untapped biological pathways implicated in cancer generation or progression. The clinical pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the ROR1 pathway, a type I tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor, that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and in an investigator-sponsored, Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with HER2-negative metastatic or locally advanced, unresectable breast cancer. The clinical pipeline also includes TK216, an investigational targeted small-molecule inhibitor of the ETS family of oncoproteins, that is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with Ewing sarcoma alone and in combination with vincristine chemotherapy. In addition, Oncternal has a program utilizing the cirmtuzumab antibody backbone to develop a CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1, which is currently in preclinical development as a potential treatment for hematologic cancers and solid tumors.

