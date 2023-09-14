Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 13, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.52% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Neurocrine Biosciences is 128.61. The forecasts range from a low of 95.95 to a high of $161.70. The average price target represents an increase of 12.52% from its latest reported closing price of 114.30.

The projected annual revenue for Neurocrine Biosciences is 1,807MM, an increase of 8.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1025 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neurocrine Biosciences. This is a decrease of 88 owner(s) or 7.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBIX is 0.27%, a decrease of 5.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.20% to 102,883K shares. The put/call ratio of NBIX is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,016K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,990K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 13.28% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,960K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,980K shares, representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 11.35% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 2,613K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,613K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 8.44% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,519K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,528K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 11.67% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,962K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,156K shares, representing a decrease of 9.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBIX by 502.23% over the last quarter.

Neurocrine Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering life-changing treatments for people with serious, challenging and under-addressed neurological, endocrine and psychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis*, uterine fibroids* and clinical programs in multiple therapeutic areas. For nearly three decades, Neurocrine Biosciences has specialized in targeting and interrupting disease-causing mechanisms involving the interconnected pathways of the nervous and endocrine systems.

