Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Nano X Imaging (NNOX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Nano X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 384.27% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nano X Imaging is 32.64. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 384.27% from its latest reported closing price of 6.74.

The projected annual revenue for Nano X Imaging is 21MM, an increase of 122.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 200 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nano X Imaging. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NNOX is 0.06%, an increase of 54.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.47% to 13,539K shares. The put/call ratio of NNOX is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,051K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 992K shares, representing an increase of 5.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNOX by 162.35% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 687K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 678K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNOX by 1,041.92% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 526K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 490K shares, representing an increase of 6.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNOX by 160.81% over the last quarter.

Vk Services holds 427K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 410K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 398K shares, representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNOX by 81.67% over the last quarter.

Nano X Imaging Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd operates as a medical imaging technology company. The Company offers cloud-based image analysis, online diagnosis, and billing services. Nano-X Imaging serves governments, hospitals, and clinic chains in Israel.

