Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Nano X Imaging (NNOX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 18, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Nano X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 243.58% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nano X Imaging is 32.64. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 243.58% from its latest reported closing price of 9.50.

The projected annual revenue for Nano X Imaging is 21MM, an increase of 122.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 195 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nano X Imaging. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NNOX is 0.06%, an increase of 40.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.99% to 12,419K shares. The put/call ratio of NNOX is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 992K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,060K shares, representing a decrease of 6.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNOX by 23.63% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 678K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 678K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNOX by 25.80% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 490K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 466K shares, representing an increase of 4.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNOX by 24.01% over the last quarter.

Vk Services holds 427K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company.

IWN - iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF holds 419K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 434K shares, representing a decrease of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNOX by 20.93% over the last quarter.

Nano X Imaging Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd operates as a medical imaging technology company. The Company offers cloud-based image analysis, online diagnosis, and billing services. Nano-X Imaging serves governments, hospitals, and clinic chains in Israel.

Additional reading:

