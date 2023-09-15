Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - (MLTX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 14, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - (NASDAQ:MLTX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.17% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - is 63.24. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 10.17% from its latest reported closing price of 57.40.

The projected annual revenue for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics - is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 142 funds or institutions reporting positions in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics -. This is an increase of 72 owner(s) or 102.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLTX is 0.81%, an increase of 48.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 39.82% to 56,057K shares. The put/call ratio of MLTX is 5.82, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 21,751K shares representing 40.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 8,142K shares representing 15.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,892K shares, representing an increase of 15.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLTX by 139.59% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,021K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,923K shares, representing a decrease of 44.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLTX by 54.90% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,943K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 831K shares, representing an increase of 57.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLTX by 1,070.86% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 1,725K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company.

