Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Mind Medicine (MNMD) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Mind Medicine (NASDAQ:MNMD) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 462.87% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mind Medicine is 23.08. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 462.87% from its latest reported closing price of 4.10.

The projected annual revenue for Mind Medicine is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mind Medicine. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNMD is 0.06%, an increase of 5.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.43% to 4,016K shares. The put/call ratio of MNMD is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alyeska Investment Group holds 797K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,043K shares, representing a decrease of 30.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNMD by 26.85% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 558K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 578K shares, representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNMD by 31.34% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 371K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 340K shares, representing an increase of 8.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNMD by 11.19% over the last quarter.

Busey Wealth Management holds 244K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 180K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 179K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNMD by 3.23% over the last quarter.

Mind Medicine Background Information

Mind Medicine Inc., also known as MindMed, is a New York-based psychedelic medicine biotech company that develops psychedelic-inspired medicines known as psychoplastogens and therapies to address addiction and mental illness.

