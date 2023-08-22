Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Lumos Pharma (LUMO) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 533.90% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lumos Pharma is 18.70. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 533.90% from its latest reported closing price of 2.95.

The projected annual revenue for Lumos Pharma is 0MM, a decrease of 78.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lumos Pharma. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUMO is 0.01%, an increase of 90.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.95% to 2,475K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 468K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 407K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 407K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUMO by 73.55% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 322K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 322K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUMO by 67.92% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 231K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 230K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUMO by 8.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 187K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

