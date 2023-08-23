Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 197.86% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Longboard Pharmaceuticals is 17.72. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 197.86% from its latest reported closing price of 5.95.

The projected annual revenue for Longboard Pharmaceuticals is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in Longboard Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 63.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LBPH is 0.07%, an increase of 8.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.46% to 14,690K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cormorant Asset Management holds 2,353K shares representing 9.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,691K shares representing 6.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,465K shares, representing an increase of 13.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBPH by 99.68% over the last quarter.

FBTAX - Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund holds 1,432K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 963K shares, representing an increase of 32.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBPH by 211.29% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 1,000K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,560K shares, representing a decrease of 56.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBPH by 37.02% over the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 853K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 869K shares, representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBPH by 35.16% over the last quarter.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard was formed in January 2020 by Arena to advance a portfolio of centrally acting product candidates designed to be highly selective for specific GPCRs. Longboard’s small molecule product candidates were discovered out of the same platform at Arena that represents a culmination of more than 20 years of GPCR research. Longboard is evaluating LP352, an oral, centrally acting, 5-hydroxytryptamine 2c receptor subtype superagonist, in development for the potential treatment of developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. Longboard is also evaluating LP143, a centrally acting, full cannabinoid type 2 receptor agonist, in development for the potential treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with neuroinflammation caused by microglial activation, and LP659, a centrally acting, sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor subtypes 1 and 5 modulator, in development for the potential treatment of central nervous system neuroinflammatory diseases.

