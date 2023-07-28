Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Lipocine (LPCN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 626.67% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lipocine is 37.06. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 626.67% from its latest reported closing price of 5.10.

The projected annual revenue for Lipocine is 6MM, an increase of 926.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lipocine. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 21.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPCN is 0.01%, a decrease of 21.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.83% to 10,390K shares. The put/call ratio of LPCN is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,398K shares representing 46.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,263K shares representing 24.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 830K shares representing 15.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 485K shares representing 9.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 487K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPCN by 3.98% over the last quarter.

BRUSX - Ultra-Small Company Fund Class N holds 419K shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 426K shares, representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPCN by 20.20% over the last quarter.

Lipocine Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lipocine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders using its proprietary drug delivery technologies. Lipocine's clinical development pipeline includes: TLANDO, LPCN 1144, TLANDO XR, LPCN 1148 and LPCN 1107. TLANDO, a novel oral prodrug of testosterone containing testosterone undecanoate, has received tentative approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the 'FDA') for conditions associated with a deficiency of endogenous testosterone, also known as hypogonadism, in adult males. LPCN 1144, an oral prodrug of bioidentical testosterone, recently completed a proof-of-concept clinical study demonstrating the potential utility in the treatment of non-cirrhotic NASH. LPCN 1144 is currently being studied in a Phase 2 clinical study. TLANDO XR, a novel oral prodrug of testosterone, originated and is being developed by Lipocine as a next-generation oral testosterone product with potential for once-daily dosing. In a Phase 2 clinical evaluation when administered once daily or twice daily, TLANDO XR met the typical primary and secondary end points. LPCN 1148 is an oral prodrug of bioidentical testosterone targeted for the treatment of cirrhosis. LPCN 1107 is potentially the first oral hydroxyprogesterone caproate product candidate indicated for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth and has been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA.

