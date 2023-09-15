Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates LifeMD (LFMD) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 14, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.41% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for LifeMD is 7.65. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 57.41% from its latest reported closing price of 4.86.

The projected annual revenue for LifeMD is 168MM, an increase of 30.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in LifeMD. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 9.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LFMD is 0.04%, an increase of 60.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.03% to 6,642K shares. The put/call ratio of LFMD is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce & Associates holds 1,020K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,070K shares, representing a decrease of 4.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LFMD by 136.60% over the last quarter.

ROFCX - Royce Opportunity Fund Consultant Class holds 646K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 678K shares, representing a decrease of 4.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LFMD by 139.44% over the last quarter.

EAM Investors holds 477K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company.

B. Riley Financial holds 464K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 922K shares, representing a decrease of 98.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LFMD by 16.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 431K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LifeMD Background Information

LifeMD Background Information

LifeMD, Inc. (formerly Conversion Labs) is a leading telehealth company that is transforming the healthcare landscape with direct-to-patient product and service offerings. LifeMD's telemedicine platform enables virtual access to affordable and convenient medical treatment from licensed providers and, when appropriate, prescription medications and over-the-counter products delivered directly to the patient's home.

