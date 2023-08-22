Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated coverage of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 92.16% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for KalVista Pharmaceuticals is 21.08. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 92.16% from its latest reported closing price of 10.97.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for KalVista Pharmaceuticals is 5MM, an increase of 24.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 240 funds or institutions reporting positions in KalVista Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KALV is 0.15%, a decrease of 3.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.22% to 35,663K shares. The put/call ratio of KALV is 1.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCG Crossover Management holds 3,395K shares representing 9.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 3,239K shares representing 9.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 2,917K shares representing 8.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 2,651K shares representing 7.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 2,035K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,983K shares, representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KALV by 48.68% over the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. KalVista has developed a proprietary portfolio of novel, small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors initially targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). KalVista is developing KVD900 as an oral on-demand therapy for acute HAE attacks, which completed a Phase 2 efficacy trial in February 2021, demonstrating statistical and clinical significance across all endpoints. KVD824 is in development for prophylactic treatment of HAE with a Phase 2 clinical trial expected to initiate in the second quarter of 2021. In addition, KalVista's oral Factor XIIa inhibitor program represents a new generation of therapies that may further improve the treatment of HAE for patients. In DME, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor, called KVD001, has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.